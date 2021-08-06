Focus On COVID, Rebuilding

Rachel Taulelei, Chair of ABAC for 2021, said the Council has finalized its annual Report to APEC Economic Leaders at the meeting opened by New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden.

The key messages to leaders was that a prosperous, peaceful and resilient future would only be achieved through collective efforts.

Ms Taulelei said the challenges faced are profound but they are also shared and that the pandemic is the most urgent problem. However, there was also a need to address and navigate climate change, faltering economic growth and digital disruption.

“Standing alone and turning inwards is not the right strategy in a deeply interconnected world.

“We were honoured to share some of our thinking directly with PM Ardern and we were able to congratulate her on hosting the first ever mid-year, Informal Meeting of APEC Leaders,” said Ms Taulelei.

“It is clear that there is considerable common ground with ABAC. We look forward to our annual Dialogue with APEC Leaders in November,” she said.

Ms Taulelei explained that ABAC had made a broad set of recommendations in its Report, reflecting the range of complex issues facing the region.

“A collective response to the pandemic is the most critical priority. If we want to put COVID behind us, we need faster, more equitable and universal vaccination, complemented by freeing up trade in vaccines, essential medical supplies and services.

“Vaccination is also key to the safe and seamless reopening of borders, when the time is right, which will in turn enable economic recovery. APEC should develop a coherent regional framework for this,” she added.

Ms Taulelei also recalled that ABAC’s theme for 2021 was ‘People, Place and Prosperity’, or ‘Tāngata, Taiao me te Taurikura’ and it is taking a holistic view on how those priorities could be integrated and amplified.”

She stated that the wellbeing of the people must be at the heart of their work and recommended capacity building and structural reform to help empower small businesses, women and Indigenous communities.

Ms Taulelei has also called for a digitally enhanced and trade-friendly food system to ensure that people are adequately nourished.

“When it comes to place, we are committed to ensuring that sustainability underpins and drives all of APEC’s economic activity going forward. We have agreed a set of Climate Change Leadership Principles and a framework for trade in renewable energy, which we want to see, adopted broadly.

“As for prosperity, APEC can demonstrate real leadership as it has done so effectively in the past by championing a credible and relevant World Trade Organization.”

She said this would put in place some of the building blocks towards the eventual Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific and ensure it leverages the potential of the digital economy through greater capacity building.

Ms Taulelei commented that there was a need for urgency and that the time for action is now and history shows that a crisis often generates new creativity and momentum.

“Our key takeaway for leaders is that we need to start seeing results in all of these areas. But even more importantly, it will enable us to look to 2022 with a greater sense of optimism about the future.”