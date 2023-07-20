Focus on conservation in Morobe

Morobe, being the largest province in PNG in terms of landmass, also contains many of the high biodiversity sites proposed for resource management.

With funding support from the Rainforest Trust Foundation, the Morobe Provincial Government is collaborating with the Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program to conduct a rapid feasibility project to identify conservation areas.

Climate Change Officer within the Morobe Provincial Administration, Arthur Forepe, said this has been an ongoing activity since the first conservation project was started at YUS LLG in Kabwum district.

“It’s very important that we create a network of protected areas so it’s going to be easy for monitoring,” said Forepe. “If we don’t create this network, or this partnership, then it’s going to be hard for us to monitor and to assess the progress of these conservation initiatives that are taking place within the province.

“Morobe is the largest province so we have to be aware of what is happening, what the different NGOs and donors are doing in regard to conservation, climate change, environment protection and all these.”

As per the ‘Conservation Needs Assessment Report’ of 1993, the jungles and forests of Morobe are popular for viewing over 1,000 species of birds and mammals, including the colourful emperor bird of paradise, the flightless cassowary and a variety of macropods, like the tree kangaroo.