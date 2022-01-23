Flood Destroy Homes In Talasea

West New Britain Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel has confirmed with this newsroom of the disaster. He said they are trying to assist whatever they can in terms of addressing this disaster in the area.

The continuous flood in the area was from Mt Bagum that caused huge landslide destroying food gardens and houses.

According to Governor Muthuvel, the landslide height/depth of landslides cover almost 0.5 to 1m and villages affected are covered with huge volume of debris, stones and logs.

“We are urgently organizing some basic food items like rice, tin fish, noodles, salt, etc. We need canvas, mosquito net, lanterns, drinking containers, cooking utensils and clothing as well as the medical supplies, basic for the injuries.

“We would appreciate any support from our national agency responsible for disaster relief.”