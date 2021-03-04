Five new fire trucks

Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp presented the trucks to the Minister for Defense Solan Mirisim on Tuesday this week.

The five refurbished fire trucks equipped with 1800 litres of firefighting water were presented to the PNG Fire Service by the Australian government under the Papua New Guinea- Australia Partnership.

The Australian Defence Force HMAS transported the trucks to Port Moresby.

While presenting the trucks, Australian High Commissioner, Jon Phip said the donation of fire trucks represents the continuation of PNG and Australian close partnership.

Apart from the fire trucks, the PNG Fire Service also received more than 150 sets of ex-service firefighting protective clothing and 16 sets of breathing apparatus.

The donation is part of a K150 thousand grant support from the PNG-Australia partnership to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service to purchase breathing apparatus and cylinders. The equipment is critical in firefighting operations, allowing firefighters to enter smoke-filled buildings to do rescue.

The High Commissioner said during Australia’s bushfire, Operation Helpim Wantok saw PNG contribute a deployment of 100 PNGDF personnel to support Australian families and support recovery efforts.

He said Australia understands the threat of fire and the value of a strong and valued friend like PNG in times of need.