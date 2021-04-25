 

Five escapees recaptured

BY: Loop Author
09:44, April 25, 2021
58 reads

Police in Manus have recaptured five escapees who broke out from the Manus Correctional Institute on Monday, April 19th.

PPC Manus, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said four of the escapees were recaptured on the night of Thursday, April 22nd, while another was apprehended the next morning.

The five who were recaptured are:

  • Palou Mai from Worei village, Manus – charged with murder
  • Bill Mai from Worei village, Manus – charged with murder
  • Gordon Bill from Worei village, Manus – charged with murder
  • Jaspar Bobou Kanas from Buyang village, Manus – charged with murder
  • Leeroy Passingan from Sapon village, Manus – Charged for robbery, break-and-enter and stealing

PPC Yapu again thanked the community leaders and relatives of the escapees who had assisted police.

The five are now in police custody at Lorengau Police Station and will be charged for escape from CS Custody.

Police and CS are continuing with their operations to search for the others who are still at large.

Tags: 
Manus Correctional Institute
Prison break 2021
Mass breakout 2021
Author: 
Press release
  • 58 reads