Five escapees recaptured

PPC Manus, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said four of the escapees were recaptured on the night of Thursday, April 22nd, while another was apprehended the next morning.

The five who were recaptured are:

Palou Mai from Worei village, Manus – charged with murder

Bill Mai from Worei village, Manus – charged with murder

Gordon Bill from Worei village, Manus – charged with murder

Jaspar Bobou Kanas from Buyang village, Manus – charged with murder

Leeroy Passingan from Sapon village, Manus – Charged for robbery, break-and-enter and stealing

PPC Yapu again thanked the community leaders and relatives of the escapees who had assisted police.

The five are now in police custody at Lorengau Police Station and will be charged for escape from CS Custody.

Police and CS are continuing with their operations to search for the others who are still at large.