Five arrested for attempted murder

Manus provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said a fight started on May 3rd between two parties over a damaged canoe at Keloti village, Timonai, Pobuma LLG.

During the confrontation, a 47-year-old man was stabbed with a bush knife and bayonet.

The victim suffered injuries on his right shoulder, abdomen and left leg, where he was rushed by boat to the Lorengau General Hospital.

PPC Yapu said while he was admitted at the hospital, the suspects burned his house down.

Police responded to the incident after the president of Pobuma LLG reported the matter.

Five suspects were arrested and transported to the Lorengau Police Station on Friday, May 14th.

“They are now in police custody and will be charged for attempted murder and arson,” said PPC Yapu.

Meanwhile, PPC Yapu has advised both parties to remain calm and not take the law into their hands and cause further trouble.