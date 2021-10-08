Five APEC Vehicles Returned

The five vehicles were returned by senior public servants, including state ministers.

The Department of Finance and Rural Development, led by Minister Sir John Pundari and Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan, held a press conference today to give updates on the efforts being carried out by Finance Department, the Police Force and Road Traffic Authority in recouping all outstanding missing APEC vehicles according to the missing vehicles list.

“We received five, since the Thursday’s announcement, five vehicle have been returned. Couple of them from key leaders, ministers of state.

“We’re begging to see especially leaders coming forward…We encourage everyone whose holding onto vehicles that is listed as missing in our missing list. We encourage you to bring all the vehicles back,” Secretary Ngangan said.

The five vehicles voluntarily handed-in consisted of 4x Toyota Land cruiser Prados’ and a BT50 Double Cab.

The Secretary for the Department of Finance says, once the three-week grace period has lapsed, anyone in possession of the APEC vehicles, when caught by police or the recovery task force will be arrested and formally charged for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Secretary Ngangan said, “To avoid confrontation, we ask that, all those of you holding onto APEC vehicles, please return them to the international convention center on your own. Otherwise the police and the team will be out there to pick it up in force.”

Minister for Finance and Rural Development, Sir John Pundari, did not state specifically which ministers or senior public servants were in possession of these five vehicles. However, he expressed wearily that he hopes all other vehicles that remain missing, are returned fully functional.

Minister Pundari said, “It is very very sad to note that after we have had the press conference last week, we have only recovered five vehicles.”

“And I thank those that have returned the five vehicles, you have done the right thing.”

The Minister appealed to those who are still holding onto the balance of 97 outstanding APEC vehicles to “immediately return them”.

Minister Pundari commended the efforts of the relevant parties that are part of recovering the vehicles, including his department and also stated political interference has hindered the work of his department.

Pundari said, “…but I am also sad to say this, in the political interference, one way or the other has undermined the good efforts of my organization. In doing the right thing so far as those APEC vehicles are concerned.”