Fishermen still missing

According to Motu Koita Assembly chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr, the men went fishing last week Tuesday and haven’t returned since.

“Unfortunately we haven’t had any success with the search parties that have gone out, they’ve been missing for over six days now. They went fishing (trolling) on Tuesday last week and these are family men, three of them have wives and children and one of them is a teenager,” he stated.

Toka Jnr added that it wasn’t by choice as these men were out to look for their bread and butter when they were alleged to have been carried away by the unfortunate weather.

“The initial search party began on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We had about 20 dinghies out in the waters. Based on the current weather patterns it seems they were trolling, if it was engine failure they would have most likely pushed down towards Hula or Milne Bay borders. So the search has covered that area both in the open sea the NMSA, the water police and also the police and people on ground.

“We’ve gone as far as reaching out to the Member for Alotau engaging the disaster Unit in Milne Bay to keep an eye out for any fishing dinghies that might have unexpectedly arrived on their shores.”

Recently, the PNG Defense Force Commander, Mark Goina with assistance of the Australian Force prepared an ariel sweep.

Toka Jnr added that the he will get an update today from the Defense force but at this stage the search party haven’t been successful.