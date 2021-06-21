Fisheries Training Commitment

In November 2018, the NFA renewed its support to technical and vocational institutions conducting fisheries courses around the country through the signing of a second Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education Department.

Today marked that occasion once more as NFA extends that support in formalising training courses in fisheries via a third MoU signing.

The signing between the department and NFA will strengthen the pathway to educate young Papua New Guineans, grooming them to be part of the fisheries sector.

The MoU requires NFA’s continuous help to provide support and resources to TVET institutions that are conducting fisheries courses. NFA has always committed funding, infrastructural support and capacity building for fisheries institutions.

Education Secretary, Dr Uke Kombra, said the MoU sets the course for a bright future for students that will take the fisheries training courses and he looks forward to the next one in three years’ time.

Dr Uke expressed his gratitude for the partnership that the department has had with NFA that generates wealth, employment and social benefits for Papua New Guineans.

Acting Managing Director, Noan Pakop, said the partnership under the MoU has seen many benefits.

“This initiative has seen the students utilise their achievements in helping their communities and both NFA and the Department of Education have committed this third MoU as an essential partnership to move PNG forward,” Pakop said.