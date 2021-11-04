Fisheries Share Experience For Development

According to National Fisheries Authority (NFA), the conference allows members of the Judiciary and the Magisterial Services to recognise the importance of fisheries resources to PNG and its people, including national revenue, food security and for achieving development aspirations.

The third day of the Fisheries Judicial Conference, continued to share its experience of IUU with the Judiciary to understand it better so that fisheries matters, including prosecutions and their outcomes, and how the associated fisheries offences can be resolved on timely manners.

Courts play an important role in translating the intent and spirit of Fisheries laws and Regulations, having regard to the seriousness of fisheries offences and application of appropriate penalties for offenders.

Participants of the conference were reminded to be mindful of the impact of IUU fishing on fisheries, conservation and management measures, and its imminent threat to food security in PNG, as a coastal state.

NFA said that the Judiciary plays an important role in deterring IUU and promoting transparency, and accountability with the view of protecting our fisheries resources.

Judges and magistrates should have be fully informed on international, regional, and national fishery policy regime and practice; PNG customized operational platforms that give effect to overall cascading fishery management regimes including; reflections on judicial approach, by the end of the conference.

The Fisheries Judicial Conference is a follow-on conference from previous conferences organized by FFA, and held in Honiara, Solomon Island for members of the judiciary from FFA member states.

NFA concluded that the need to protect and manage the fishery is greater than ever, given the circumstances and the negative actions happening in our maritime space.

The Port State Agreement, which PNG is yet to ratify, is an important instrument that will enable PNG to manage and deter IUU activities, which could negatively influence not only at the global level but also at our national fishery.