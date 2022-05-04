Fisheries Promoted At Global Expo

NFA's participation in this Global seafood exposition is important for the Papua New Guinea Fisheries Sector to promote and sell the country's seafood products, processing equipment and services to leading buyers from around the world.

This will further promote the government systems and technologies that have been developed and adopted over the years ensuring that PNC seafood and fisheries resource are managed sustainably, and for the economic benefits of the country and international consumers.

NFA has developed a web-based platform to store and supply information about the fisheries resource that are in the country.

The systems that are in place is not restricted to only few fisheries products but relatively available to all seafood products, and is able to perform the traceability of fisheries resources from net to plate.

The Integrated Fisheries Information Management System (IFIMS) Manager, David Karis on behalf of the Fisheries Sector said that PNG IFIMS is now recognized by fish traders and International Non-Government Organization specialized in seafood supply chain Technology

He said that PNG government through NFA is also embarking on developing a platform for small crafts and coastal fisheries information management system to connect, protect and empower local fishermen. The system will also create market opportunities as well as providing traceability for small scale fishing operation in PNG

The PNG Fishing Industry Association (FIA) and the industry representatives participating at the exposition expressed gratitude and acknowledged NFA's Acting Managing Director, Justin llakini for allowing NFA to participate and for the enormous support provided during the Global seafood exposition.

The Global Covid-19 pandemic has affected trade, however, the recent exposition has set the stage again for fisheries sector in PNG to continue to expand their trade.