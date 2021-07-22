Fisheries Minister meets with Australia

The meeting held was to discuss matters ahead of the coming Forum Fisheries Committee ministerial (FFCMIN) meeting. On the specific agenda for discussion were:

Upcoming FFCMIN

US Tuna Treaty negotiations

Cooperation on Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing

COVID impacts on Pacific Fisheries

Coastal fisheries development

Point three of the mentioned specific agenda topics, Illegal Unreported and Unregulated fishing or IUU has being identified as a major concern to be addressed and it requires cooperative arrangements between both countries.

The PNG government is very pleased, however, with the supply of the guardian class patrol boats from Australia via its Pacific Patrol Boat program, to get to the Pacific Island countries.

The current Niue Treaty Subsidiary Agreement (NTSA) is a priority, in which PNG is yet to accede, in order for the agreement to be affective within PNG and the region as a whole.

The 10-year Strategic Plan that is being planned for launch for the Fisheries Sector provides ideal platform to develop areas such as the Countries Coastal Fisheries Resources sector with greater involvement of the provinces. This is particular in areas like the Western province and important to both countries because of shared fisheries.

Senator Jonathan Duniam and Dr Lino have agreed to look into matters of common interest and how best they can cooperate in addressing emerging issues. The dialogue sets the basics for work and pathways into the future in fisheries.