Fisheries Agency Outlines ‘Flag State’

FFA’s Legal Counsel, Dr Pio Manoa, in his presentation explained that the Flag State typically refers to a sovereign state that has granted its nationality to a vessel.

“And when looking at these provisions, we need to be reminded that these provisions found in the Law of the Sea Convention (LOSC), emanated from a treaty called the 1958 High Seas Convention,” Dr Manoa said.

He stated that, Article 5 when the LOSC was being negotiated from the early 70s to early 80s, was incorporated in article 91 stating:

“Every state shall fix the conditions for the grant of its nationality to ships, for registration of its ships in its territory, and for the right to fly its flag. Ships have the nationality of the State whose flag they are entitled to fly. There must exist a genuine link between the state and the ship.”

In the Law of the Sea Convention, article 93, which recognizes the United Nations as an entity can issue its flag to a vessel but it does not say that the UN can grant its nationality because it’s an international organization and it avoids that.

“What it does say is that “ships employed on the official service of the United Nation’s, its specialized agencies or the International Atomic Energy Agency, flying the flag of the organization”.

So by that indirect reference, it recognizes that the UN can actually put its flag on a vessel but it should be treated separately or different from a situation where you have a sovereign state granting its nationality.

Dr Manoa added that the Flag State of a merchant vessel is the jurisdiction under whose laws the vessel is registered or licensed. It is deemed the nationality of the vessel, a merchant vessel must be registered and can only be registered in one jurisdiction, but may change the register in which it is registered.

“While the primary responsibility of ship operators and owners is the safe operation of their ships and the safety and welfare of their crews. Flag states have the legal authority and responsibility to enforce regulations upon vessels that are registered under its flag, such as those relating to inspection, certification, safety and pollution.