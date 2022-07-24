Fish Poisoning At Gereka

Two males, a 25-year-old and a 13-year-old, including a 22-year-old female are from Gereka, in NCD.

St John Ambulance was called to emergency poisoning at around 0838 am and the emergency response team responded to the incident.

Dr. Mangu Kendino, Emergency Physician and St John Chief Medical Officer said all three patients had paralysis and difficulty breathing on arrival and assessment at the PMGH Emergency Department.

They were immediately put on artificial ventilation and transferred to the ICU for ongoing mechanical ventilation and remain under critical care.

Puffer fish contains a toxin called Tetrodotoxin. It is named after the Tetraodontidae pufferfish family.

This poison blocks the ability of muscles to contract and therefore it will affect all muscles by causing paralysis. Paralysis of the breathing muscles means patients will become hypoxic (low on oxygen in the blood).

The toxin cannot be broken down by cooking. It is therefore, not recommended for anyone to eat this fish because there is no antidote for this is a rare type of poisoning.

“Therefore, we are not able to administer any type of Anti-venom (like we would for Sake-bite patients).

The recovery of these patients is dependent on supportive Intensive Care.

“Until such time that the toxicity wears off and the patients are able to sustain their own breaths; will they possibly be weaned off mechanical ventilation.”