Fiscal Stability Agreement signed for Papua LNG

The Fiscal Stability Agreement, guarantees the protection of the fiscal arrangement of the Papua LNG Project, and now allows project developers to enter into pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED) discussions.

It was announced during the FSA signing that the Papua LNG will proceed as a two train project.

22 months following the signing of the Papua LNG Project Agreement in April 2019, the PNG Government and project co-venturers signed the Fiscal Stability Agreement or FSA at Government House in Port Moresby.

Petroleum Minister, Kerenga Kua, said in essence the FSA gives certainty to the project.

“The document that we have signed today, guarantees the protection of the fiscal arrangement, the cost of construction, the tax regime, and all those things are stabilized. So it gives certainty to project planning and project execution,”

“And this gives confidence to our partners to commence the next stage which is the FEED stage said Minister Kua,”

Papua LNG will be a Two-Train project delinked, or independent, from the P’nyang Gas Project.

Project co-venturers will now sit to redesign the project from its initial design of a three train project.

Prime Minister, James Marape, said they will support the project partners to get the ball rolling.

“Pre-FEED will take place in the redesigning of it from a three train project to a two train project. And as they move to FEED (Front-End-Engineering-Design) and FID (Final Investment Decision) hopefully sometimes next year, then this project, which will cost a minimum of $12 billion (K40b) in construction, will be ready to go,” said Marape.

“We look forward to every activity that we need to do as the State and we will partner with the developer so that pre-FEED, FEED, and FID, is concluded at the very earliest and construction take place.”

Total E&P PNG CEO, Jean Marc Noiray, said the FSA and the delinking to a two train project adds a new dynamic to the project.

“We are building a strong foundation and so the confirmation that projects are delinked and now we can go ahead with the two trains, certainly gives a new dynamic to allow all the teams of technical, commercial, marketing point of views to embark on the next leg of this journey,” said Noiray.

French energy company Total is the major equity partner in the Papua LNG Project with 31.1 per cent, ExxonMobil with 28.3 per cent, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (State) with 20.5 per cent, and Oil Search with 17.7 per cent.

Landowners own a 2.0 per cent stake while and minor parties own 0.4 per cent.