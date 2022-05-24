Fiscal Policies Kept PNG Functional: PM

The Business Forum is underway at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

PM Marape said, “We are all rebounding from global economic shocks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and recovering from the once in a 100 years pandemic labelled COVID-19 which has adversely affected our lives, livelihoods and our economies. These were our major adversities globally that categorised the last three years as very hard economic years and our two countries did not escape the clutches of these adversities.”

“However, our countries have prevailed and our citizens and businesses residents should appreciate firstly God for His watch over us, and secondly for the respective Government economic and COVID-19 policy interventions that ensured we sailed through the economic storms and turbulences.”

PM Marape said he can’t speak much on Australian policies, but one such policy has been the Australian Government’s intervention to assist PNG with both direct Budget Support and soft lending for key infrastructure.

“Which has assisted my Government’s expansionary economic policies knowing very well that in tough economic times, when private capital is low, Government must spend to maintain economic stimulus and liquidity,” he said.

“In case you did not see it, that is why Bank South Pacific declared their highest profit in 2021, posting over a billion Kina, in a year when Porgera Mining was still closed, Wafi-Golpu had not started yet and both Papua LNG and P’nyang LNG constructions had not started yet.

“This shows that the use of our Government’s fiscal policies and effective operationalisation of our Budgets plans have kept our PNG economy functional. To put numbers to our Government spending, our combined 2019, 2020 and 2021 budgets saw aggregate Government expenditures to the tune of K56 billion,” he added.

PM Marape continued, “This kept our small, but growing economy, lubricated with liquidity supplied from Government expenditures like Connect PNG, arrears and debt settlements, service improvement funds transferred to districts and provinces, record funding to health and education, paying our public services in time including clearing back log of retirement funds are just some transactions that enabled financial life in our economy.”

“Yes, we have struggled along the way but in the big picture, we have a growing economy as the above macro statistics indicate. So not all is bad, gloom and doom for PNG.

“And in the last three years, despite our economy’s exposure to global economic and health shocks, but we performed much better than most developing nations.

“We have survived the last three hard years, just like we have survived the last 46 years as a country, and we will live on. That has always been the case with my country, living with challenges but growing bigger every year, since the K4.7 billion economy of 1975 to now over K100 billion.

“And lest we all forget where we came from, in 1975 when we gained independence from Australia, our mother country, infrastructure was non-existent in over 90 per cent of rural PNG, our population was least educated, our Human Development Indexes were amongst the weakest on earth. We are the most-linguistically and culturally-diverse nation on earth, yet, we have lived United as one people, one nation and one country 46 years on, going 47 years old,” said PM Marape.