First year UPNG students welcomed

Executive Dean of SHSS, Professor Leo Marai extended his warm welcome to the new students for making it through to the University.

“With immense pleasure, I extend a warm welcome to each of you as you embark on a transformative journey at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) here at the University of Papua New Guinea.”

“Congratulations on reaching this significant academic milestone! Your decision to study and pursue your aspirations at our esteemed institution reflects both wisdom and discernment, said Prof. Marai.

Professor Marai says, “Our hope is that the teaching and learning environment here will not only impart knowledge but also shape you into responsible and respected citizens of our beautiful country”

“Embrace each day as an opportunity to learn, for it is through continuous learning that one truly thrives”, said Prof. Marai.

He added on saying “Recognizing that learning is a lifelong process and learning adds value to our existing knowledge, enhances performance, tests the utility of our understanding, and creates new meaning through practice.”

“In alignment with a deep approach to learning, we encourage you to seek meaning in the course content by examining connections between ideas, understanding the organization of information, and critically assessing concepts”

“Our courses demand a deep approach to learning, and we invite you to study smart, adopting strategies that promote comprehensive understanding.”

“As we move forward, the prominence of blended teaching and learning may continue to evolve, presenting new opportunities for academic exploration and growth. Embrace this evolving landscape, and may your academic journey at the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) be both enriching and transformative”, concluded Prof. Marai.