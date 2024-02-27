First year DWU students receive laptops

A total of 99 Laptops were issued to new intakes in the Department of Medicine and Health Science, and the Department of Business and Information.

Other departments will be issued their laptops once the first batch is compete.

DWU President Professor Fr Philip Gibbs told the students that the laptops were ordered from DELL in Malaysia and cost the university K3million.

Gibbs warned the students to look after the asset because it will be part of their life throughout the years of study at the University.

He said many students who pass through this university misuse their privileges by using the internet for other purpose and not for study and urged the students not to go down that path.

First year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery student, Michael Vaki thanked the university for the laptop because it will help him with his studies as most materials or lessons are posted online and require a computer to access them.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing power outage including fuel crisis, the university had developed a contingency plan to enable the ICT Team to configure laptops before issuing them.