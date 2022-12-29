First shipment of Sialum cattle arrive at Keapara

These batch of cattle will be restocked at the Launakalana ranch for breeding under the National cattle breeding program. The 187 heads of cattle were bought by the Livestock Development Corporation from smallholder farmers in Sialum, Tewai-Siassi Morobe Province.

LDC Board Chairman, Martin Gynauru said the main purpose of this project is to breed the cattle.

“Sialum has the stock and LDC is buying from the smallholders famers. They don’t have the market so we are providing a market for the local farmers”, he added.

Over the years, the livestock industry has collapsed. Prime Minister James Marape recently said that the Marape-Rosso Government will revive the industry with the announcement of the new Livestock Ministry.

DAL Deputy Secretary, Francis Daink reiterated that from next year onwards LDC will be looking at bringing more stock into the country to revive the industry.

“From next year onwards, we have various options. One is bringing enough stock into the country.

“Currently we don’t have enough stock to make money so we are looking at Sialum,” he added.

LDC has spent almost K1.5 million on this exercise including the purchase of each cow and bull from the local farmers at K1, 500.