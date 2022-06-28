First School Vehicles Arrive

LCA is waiting for three more buses to arrive before distribution to the schools, hopefully when Term 3 starts.

Schools to receive the vehicles are:

Bumayong Lutheran Secondary 1 × 26 seater coaster bus. Bugandi Secondary 1 × 26 seater coaster bus. Malahang Technical Secondary 1 × 26 seater coaster bus. Emmanuel Lutheran School 1 × 26 seater coaster bus. Busu Secondary 1 × 26 seater coaster bus. Lae Secondary 1 × 26 seater coaster bus. Lae Nursing College 1 × 30 seater coaster bus. St Joseph Technical 1 × truck

“We also launched the school bus service program on Friday (June 24th) night. This school bus service program will do pick up and drop off in the morning and afternoon for all our school children in all schools in the city at zero cost,” said LCA.

“Together with law and order and infrastructure, education still remain as a priority area but not all schools at once due to insufficient funding.

“One school at a time.”

In the last 5 years for secondary schools, LCA helped:

Lae Secondary with K500,000 to help build its multipurpose hall, the biggest in the city

Busu Secondary with K700,000 for infrastructure development

Malahang Technical with K1.3 million for a brand new multi skills building with its furniture

Bugandi Secondary over K3.5m. An 8-in-1 classroom with ablution block will get off the ground soon. Assist paying off some of its water and electricity bills. Fencing of the school is currently on foot. Installation of solar lights.

Bumayong Lutheran Secondary with K2.1m committed for a brand new classroom and chapel support funding.

“All projects are funded by your tax,” said LCA.