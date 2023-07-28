First Nations Treaty Meeting

The annual Treaty meetings serve as a platform for First Nations representatives from both countries to take charge of issues that directly impact the lives of Treaty communities.

The Treaty, a distinctive and exceptional arrangement between Papua New Guinea and Australia, fosters an ongoing tradition of traditional visits.

These visits play a crucial role in preserving the time-honoured customs of traditional fishing, trade, bartering, and cultural gatherings.

As the meeting concluded, participants emphasized the importance of safeguarding and preserving this unique Treaty for the benefit of future generations.

The gathering served as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared commitment to cultural heritage and cooperation between the two nations.

The Torres Strait Treaty was signed in December 1978 and entered into force in February 1985. It defines the border between Australia and Papua New Guinea and provides a framework for the management of the common border area.