This is the first national contemporary arts exhibition to be hosted by the National Cultural Commission of Papua New Guinea in conjunction with Tumbuna Visual Arts Association.

A body art show themed “deforestation” is expected to be the highlight of the exhibition apart from the viewing and purchasing of all artwork that will be put out on display.

Executive Director of National Cultural Commission Steven Kilanda said that roughly 60 masterpieces from 26 artists will be displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition will run starting this Friday, and concludes on Sunday 7 November. It will be opened to the general public on Saturday and Sunday.

Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture Isi Henry Leonard is expected to open the three-day art exhibition.