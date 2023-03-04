First Morobe PPC Parade hosted

Host PPC, Superintendent Jacob Singura, inspected the parade in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police – Northern Command, Peter Guinness.

Parade sergeant major, Senior Sergeant Matthew Kawa, led the two companies, comprising of three squads each, to the arena before handing over to the parade commander, Inspector Saki Boki.

The first company was made up provincial trained reservists, highway patrol and members from the police stations of Mutzing, Zifasing, Nadzab, Boana, Wau and Menyamya.

The second company comprised of Mobile Squad 15, Water Police and the Criminal Investigation Division.

After inspecting the parade, Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Jacob Singura, said parades are crucial for disseminating first-hand information to the officers, as most of them are based outside of the headquarters in Lae.

“Many times we send messages through black and white. Some members have the time to read while others don’t. So through such parades, you will get information straight, direct, face-to-face,” he said.

“That is one essential element of a disciplined organisation.”

PPC Singura further outlined that this year has been declared as a year of law and order by the national government, where the Royal PNG Constabulary received K550 million – a 27.07 percent increase from 2022.

“And this has been taken fully on board by the Police Commissioner and his executive.

“What it means is for us to embrace it and appreciate the fact that for a long time, the government has not funded the organisation well. And with this massive funding, it calls for all of us to play our part. That is for us to work, commit ourselves loyally, with discipline, with honesty and with transparency.

“We have to play our part so that what the government spends on us is materialised. It must be seen that we are happy. And when the government makes us happy, we have to perform.”

PPC Singura outlined that some of the positive development within the RPNGC include the refurbishment of the Bomana Police College, which is now called the centre of excellence, the recruitment of 500 officers to boost manpower, a refleeting exercise to replace the aging vehicles and pay increments scheduled for this year.

He appealed to his officers to commit themselves to their duties, adding the door is open to those who do not wish to operate within their code of conduct.