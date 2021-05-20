First Leaders Consultation

Prime Minister James Marape and President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Ishmael Toroama committed to ensuring that the consultation process is guided by the principles of the Bougainville Peace Agreement (BPA), and that both sides find a practical and acceptable solution that is beneficial to Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Region.

The outcomes, which they have directed the National and Bougainville technical teams to:

Consult on definition and process of ratification

Identify constitutional issues relating to the referendum result and the tabling of the consultation outcomes in the National Parliament

Develop a joint roadmap on post-referendum consultations

Fully implement the Sharp Agreement as a matter of priority

Prime Minister Marape, said the results for independence are as high and clear, but he also acknowledged that the BPA clearly subjects this outcome to the deliberation and vote by the National Parliament of Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Minister was responding to the formal proposition by the ABG President, Ishmael Toroama at the consultations, that Bougainville wants a time frame for 2025 for political independence and wants elections to be held for an independent government.

President Toroama told the consultations that by 2022 the process and framework towards attaining independence must be agreed to between the two governments.

However, PM Marape said the outcome of the referendum must go before Parliament only when both the Bougainville people and the greater Papua New Guinea are prepared and matured to accept the results of the parliamentary vote.

PM Marape told the meeting that he had a larger interest of ensuring that greater Papua New Guinea understands the special nature of the relationship and the deep history that we have with the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, and appealed to President Toroama and his delegation to understand the reason why the pace of the consultations must take the interest of the rest of the country into considerations.

“This is no longer just about Bougainville and the National Government. It is now about Bougainville, the National Government and the rest of Papua New Guinea. The rest of Papua New Guinea must be on board when the final vote is taken in Parliament.”

“This discussion goes toward testing the total sovereignty of our nationhood. But I believe that on both sides of the Bismarck Sea and on both sides of our people, we are of the view that a common goal can be found and a consensus can be reached.

“And whether it is one, two or three years into the future and as Mr President, you have stated it will be decided in 2025, one thing is certain, that the referendum and its results were secured out of a crisis that has affected us all on loss of lives.

“The referendum is secured out of a mutual agreement for peace and the results will stand for us all and into the future.

“So Mr President let me assure you that no one will dilute the results of the referendum and the intentions and the desire of the people of Bougainville as far as the overwhelming vote for independence is concerned,’’ he said.

PM Marape said key amongst that is for the two governments to agree to a mutually acceptable timetable, define the next steps which will guide all of us into the next consultations before the results can be presented to the National Parliament for its consideration.

“Mr President I take note of your suggestion for us to work towards a deadline of 2025 and I hope that in our further conversations today and tomorrow we can fully understand each other better.

“I am sure we will find a common place for your aspiration for self-determination, economic empowerment and political independence while at the same time keep the unity in PNG and PNG that excludes Bougainville.

“We pledge to you our commitment but there must be a trust and conducive environment for lasting

PM Marape said that part of his commitment to the process is that, if Parliament does not accept the results of the referendum, his government is considering options to withdraw the matter and work again on the consultations to find common ground.

This is in keeping with the voices of the people who have spoken.

“The comfort that I can give to Bougainville under my watch and not just me, James Marape but my generation of leaders, is that if Parliament decides to say no to independence, I place my recommendation that we will withdraw the motion and go again to one more round of consultations.

The two days meeting, which started on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 concluded on Wednesday.

The next Joint Government Leaders Consultation has agreed to be held in Wabag, Enga Province.

Photo courtesy: Prime Minister’s Media Unit