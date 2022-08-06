First Female Wins 2022 Seat

She won the Provincial seat by an absolute majority of 62, 640 votes, making history as the first female Governor for Central Province.



Incumbent Governor, Robert Agarobe polled 58, 917 votes, 3, 444 votes short from Mrs Peter.



The People National Congress Party female candidate has maintained the top 3 since counting began.



In her declaration speech, she aims to restore the province back to its glory days of independence, where the province was prominent in nation building.



Central Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba congratulated Mrs Peter, adding that the Provincial government stands ready to support her plans in the next five years.



2022 NGE female candidates including Moresby North-East Candidate, Tania Bale, NCD Regional seat candidate, Sylvia Pascoe and Moresby North-West, candidate Anna Kavana Bais congratulated Ms Peter for her victory.