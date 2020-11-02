First ENB district to have procurement committee

The committee was sworn-in by Magistrate Jasper Amanu at the Gazelle International Hotel in Kokopo on Tuesday 27th October 2020.

The committee included District Administrator Hubert Wangun as chairman, district finance manager Henry Vinarang, Elizabeth Malori, Michael Morong and Bernard Lukara.

Chief executive officer of the National Procurement Commission (NPC), Simon Bole, said the Commission is currently implementing the landmark Government procurement reforms and hopes to see all district and provincial procurement committees throughout the country established before the end of this year to preside on procurement activities and approve contracts for service delivery.

“Provinces and districts that have yet to establish their procurement committees, I don’t understand why they can continue to delay their committee establishment when their primary role was to deliver services and serve the people,” Bole said.

“If they are serious about service delivery, then there is no reasons for delay.

“Procurement is the first step for service delivery and without procurement, there is no other legal option for you to deliver Government services.

“You must have a procurement committee to facilitate, screen and approve contracts for service delivery. That’s why, at the NPC, we are forever ready and committed to facilitate the Procurement Committee establishment in all our 22 provinces and the 89 districts.

“The onus is now on the district and provinces to communicate with us to ensure this is done,” he stated.

Bole commended Gazelle MP and Civil Aviation Minister, Jelta Wong, and the Gazelle District Administration for successfully establishing their committee.

“We have done enough awareness and issued circular notices in the media advising of the processes and the need to establish the procurement committees.

“Respective governors of provinces and open members for districts and their provincial administrators and district administrators and CEOs must make it their immediate priority to establish the procurement committees,” he emphasised.

Bole said to date, 12 provinces of the 22 already have their Provincial Procurement Committee established and approved with eight already sworn in to perform their jobs.

“We also have 39 districts already approved and around ten already sworn in whilst the rest are awaiting swearing in.

“Others that have yet to have their committee approved and established or are awaiting approval, must contact NPC to facilitate their successful establishment.”

Meantime, Bole reminded that the district committee has a procurement threshold limit of K2.5 million.