First Dialysis patient treated in Mendi

Doctor In-Charge of the Dialysis Centre, Eric Mange hosted a pre-opening drill with the visiting government officers from Port Moresby including the National Nephrologist, Dr. Steven Bogosia, and Dialysis Technician from the Port Moresby Kidney Foundation, two days before the opening.

Dr. Eric Mange who is a local from Ialibu in Southern Highlands is the Doctor In-Charge of the newly built kidney dialysis center at the Mendi Provincial Hospital.

The patient who was being treated is an elderly male from the Western Highlands who was a kidney patient in NCD but returned to Mt. Hagen and hearing about the Dialysis Center being in operation here, he came to Mendi to be the first patient to receive treatment.

Starting two weeks ago the patient has received three dialysis treatments, including the one performed on Wednesday 19th April, 2023 witnessed by Dr. Bogosia and Xavier Jeganathan - Operations Manager, PNG Kidney Foundation and visiting government officials.

Dr. Mange and his three kidney nurses who were all trained by the Kidney Foundation at Kennedy Estate, NCD, did the treatment and will continue to do more, with the fourth treatment to be performed today, 21st April, on the day of the grand opening of the center.

Dr. Mange said, having the Kidney Dialysis Center in Mendi means Papua New Guineans who cannot fly to Port Moresby or go overseas can travel to Mendi to be treated with expertise and equipment just like anywhere in the world.

However, sadly the ultimate healing procedure cannot be done here, that is the transplant of a kidney which guarantees an extended life of the patient. This is not because it cannot be done, rather it is because Papua New Guinea does not have a law that allows organ transplant.

Thus either patient will pay huge amount of money to go overseas to get the kidney transplant or continue on doing the painful dialysis for as long as he/she lives.

The Mendi Kidney Dialysis Center opens today to be officiated by Dr. Lino Tom, Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS accompanied by Secretary for Health, Dr. Osborne Liko at the Mendi Ceremonial filed.