First Climate Wharf in Alotau Opens

This state-of-the-art infrastructure is a pilot project built in partnership with the Milne Bay Provincial Government, Climate Change Development Authority and the Asian Development Bank at a cost of K36 million.

During the opening, DPM Rosso said it was an honor to open this great infrastructure for the people of Milne Bay.

“We have stressed both in-country as well as abroad about less rhetoric (inap lo toktok planti tumas). However, we have not done enough about climate change.

“This opening here is an auspicious testimony of what the government is doing to address climate change throughout the country,” DPM Rosso said.

He commended the Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change, Simo Kilepa, for taking the task to hand in addressing climate change.

The climate-proofing wharf is the first of its kind throughout the country that took at least 10 months to build.