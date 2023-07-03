First Bali-POM Citilink Flight lands

The arrival of the Indonesian regular commercial flight marks the formal opening of a regular international route between Bali and Port Moresby, with two flights scheduled per week.

This milestone comes as a result of the 2013 Air Service Agreement between the two governments, which allowed for commercial airlines from both countries to operate between their destinations.

Previously, Air Niugini operated weekly flights from Port Moresby to Bali, but they were discontinued in 2018 due to operational reasons.

Since February 2020, Citilink has been working towards establishing direct flight connections, and yesterday’s successful landing is a testament to their efforts.

On board the inaugural flight were Citilink's Chief Executive Officer, staff members, officials, Indonesian nationals, and the advance team for the Indonesian President's State Visit.

A brief flight ceremony was held upon their arrival, attended by various dignitaries and officials from both countries. Indonesian Ambassador Andriana Supandy expressed that the direct flight will strengthen connections and foster stronger bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

The Citilink direct flight service will also be officially launched during the State Visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia on July 5, 2023, at the APEC Haus.