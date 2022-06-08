Firefighter training underway

Training Superintendent Arifeae Farapo said the 42 recruits from NCD, commenced training on 23rd of May 2022 and the training is progressing well. They will complete their training in a couple of weeks.

Two women are among the 42 recruits. The training is underway at the Gerehu Fire Service Training College.

The main topics covered during the first four weeks were;

Introduction to station management and hierarchy Introduction to firefighting and RAR equipment, SAP & SOP Introduction to Skills and Drills Foot drills

Farapo said recruits selected from outside Port Moresby commenced their engagement with PNG Fire Service on April 25 2022.

The successful trainee recruits were advised to report to their respective local fire stations, where they will undergo a station-based training program. Station commanders will deliver basic skills and knowledge on fire service operation to prepare the recruits.

“The fire station commanders and inspectors in NCD had prepared the recruits well for the actual training, enabling them to transition well to the set training at the training ground,” Supt Farapo said.

Recruits based outside Port Moresby, will begin training once the first batch from NCD complete their training.

In total, 99 applicants were selected from the ‘2021 Firefighter Recruitment’ exercise done throughout the country. Seven of them are women.