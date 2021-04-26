Firefighter assaulted

A young female firefighter, was physically assaulted in the face recently, when attending a house fire in the suburb of Hohola No.4, in Moresby North-west electorate.

Firefighter Delilah Alex, and her fire crew from the Boroko fire station were the first to respond to a fire call at 10am along Boiragaino Road last Thursday 22nd April, 2021.

She recounted the events that followed there on.

“We managed to arrive sometime later and while my colleagues were trying to contain the fire from spreading, I went down the street in search of a fire hydrant.

“As I was walking over to the other side of the road, a man walked up towards me and suddenly swung at me, hitting my face and the force knocked me to the ground while he walked away,” Alex said.

She said the assailant later went up to the other firefighters and started assaulting them verbally. He complained about their late show up and the slowness in putting out the fire.

The assault on Alex resulted in blood gushing out from her nose, after which she retreated to the safety of the fire truck and she was later assisted by St John ambulance who attended to her injured nose and bruised upper lip.

“It was disappointing to see a police vehicle which had arrived during my ordeal but they did not try to intervene or arrest this person,” Alex said.

Waigani Fire Station Commander, Superintendent Arifeae Farapo condemned the attack saying that the general public must be aware that it is home owners’ or landlords’ responsibility to keep their homes or properties fire-safe.

“Please, take care of your properties and if you have any fire safety queries or need information on how to keep your homes safe from fire, visit your nearest fire station and we will gladly assist you as it is our mandated duty,” Farapo said.

He said the assault on the female fire fighter is uncalled for and he is appealing to everyone to respect and assist the fire service and firefighters during a fire or related emergencies instead of harassing firefighters or damaging fire service properties.