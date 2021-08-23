Fire truck damaged at Hanuabada

According to Deputy Chief Fire Officer Lua Roa, the incident occurred after firefighters from Town fire station, responded to a fire at Hanuabada Village, on the evening of Monday 16th August.

From initial reports, firefighters from the Town fire station were already on ground and conducting firefighting operations to contain a fire from an unused canteen in the village.

“A large crowd had gathered and were creating a commotion at the scene and while the fire crew were busy carrying out their work, an object was thrown from the midst of the crowd and smashed one of the back cabin window.

“Other bystanders alerted the firefighters about the incident but the culprit could not be identified,” Chief Roa said.

He strongly condemned the attack on the fire truck, which is one of five fully kitted fire trucks given by the QFES earlier this year, to help boost the fire service’s emergency response capability within the National Capital District and surrounding areas.

“The PNG Fire Service through an existing partnership with QFES secured these refurbished multi-purpose fire trucks capable of responding to firefighting operations and road accident rescue (RAR).

“It is just unfortunate that many people do not respect the work firefighters do and continue to harass and assault our personnel and damage vital life-saving equipment worth thousands of Kina,” Chief Roa said.