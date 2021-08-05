Fire Service Act review workshop

The workshop included participants from the East New Britain Provincial Government, PNG Power, Water PNG, Police and relevant partners.

Chief Fire Officer Bill Roo said the purpose of the workshop was to get the views of partner agencies, business houses, provincial authorities, insurance companies and architects on the current Act.

Roo said it is one of four regional stakeholder consultation workshops which the fire service is carrying out in centres across the four regions.

“The fire service in consultation with Constitutional and Law Reform Commission, Office of the State Solicitor and First Legislative Counsel are carrying out this important exercise to review and make amendments to the fire service Act,” Roo said.

As part of the consultation process, the fire service team also visited the district development authorities of Kokopo, Rabaul and Gazelle.

East New Britain provincial administrator Wilson Matava thanked them for conducting the review in Kokopo.

The current fire service Act of 1962 is more than 50 years old and needs to be reviewed to reflect and capture a modern PNG fire service.

Roo said, “The roles and responsibilities of the fire service has changed in the last fifty years and this has to be properly captured in the Act,”

He said the current outdated Act may not dress new systems or technology or may not be inconsistent with current practices or set standards.

“Fire Service Act has been incorporated for the purpose of preventing fire disaster and providing rescue operation and first aid to maintain public safety, and protect life and property of the people,” Roo said.

The fire service team will visit Lae, Mt Hagen and Port Moresby.