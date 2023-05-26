 

FIPIC Summit Concludes with Memorable Farewell

10:19, May 26, 2023
Before their departure, Prime Minister James Marape hosted a farewell dinner for distinguished leaders for other Pacific island nations, to signify a successful end to the 3rd Forum for India and Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

The guests included the prime ministers of India and New Zealand.

The dinner was made special with traditional dances and songs, fostering joy and a sense of unity.

Madam Rachel Marape delivered a heartfelt speech on behalf of the wives and partners of the Pacific Islands leaders, infusing the event with deep sincerity and goodwill.

Governor for NCD Powes Parkop had the honor of bidding farewell the leaders on behalf of the city. He expressed his profound gratitude to the leaders for their attendance at the forum. He also commended Prime Minister Marape for orchestrating a highly successful two-day summit and fostering productive bilateral talks.

The farewell dinner served as the perfect finale to an essential summit, symbolizing the collective progress and harmony of the Pacific Islands.

