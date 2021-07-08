Financial Outcome Released

According the Treasurer, the 2020 FBO is a record of the most difficult budget year in our history.

“It tracks our fight to rebuild the nation from the wreckage of the O’Neill years and then counter the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It reflects the commitment of the Marape Government to winning the war on COVID-19 saving the lives of citizens and protecting business, employment and communities by stimulating economic activity.

Mr Ling-Stuckey said it also reflects on the Government’s fight to keep essential services flowing and working in unprecedented circumstances.

“The 2020 FBO shows that the Government has succeeded in its aims and fought off an economic and health catastrophe.”

The FBO records a deficit of K7.3 billion or 8.9 per cent of GDP but still well within the limits set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Government’s medium-term plan.

Key expenditures like goods and services were controlled (brought down from an original budget of K3,885.6 to just K3,103) and the government’s salaries budget while K376.6m over the plan, saw nothing like the blowouts of previous years, like 2018s K1044.7m and 2019s K975.3m.

It also confirms that initial predictions of a K2.7 billion revenue loss caused by the pandemic were correct, but that emergency measures taken by the Government reduced the fall.

Revenue of K12.1 billion was achieved, a very creditable increase of 3.6 per cent over the latest 2020 estimate.

Compared to 2019, total capital investment increased by K813.5 million, or 13.4 percent and Government capital investment increased by K908.2 million or 30.3 percent.

The Treasurer said this meant the Government could implement a range of projects to stimulate the economy, especially in rural areas.

It also meant the Government could start repaying huge bills from its suppliers – many of them small PNG businesses.

A feature of 2020 is the rapidity with which the Government was able to put together a fighting fund for the country, largely through the generosity of friends such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan and international partners including the IMF, World Bank and ADB.

Income from cheap external financing from development partners totalled K4.4 billion, with a further K1.4 billion in donor grants. In addition, the Government raised K2.5 billion from a COVID-19 Treasury bond issue and drew down K1.6 billion in cheap project loans.

“This financing was instrumental in preserving lives, maintaining economic activity, protecting businesses and livelihoods, and sustaining essential government activities and services,” Mr Ling-Stuckey said.

“What the 2020 FBO show is that Papua New Guinea can overcome the worst of times through responsible planning and implementation, unity and cooperation rather than the divisive and counter-productive policies.”