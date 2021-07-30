Financial Literacy Program launched

The literacy program will benefit students of Ted Diro Primary School and St Joseph’s International College in Port Moresby.

The program aims to help children understand how to manage their money or savings and to have basic understanding of simple budgeting.

Through this partnership, Brisbane Broncos will assist BSP in promoting the Financial Literacy Program in advocating about the importance of saving.

Present to launch the program via a zoom call with BSP was Brisbane Broncos ambassador and retired player, Sam Thaiday. The legendary former player said during the call how happy the Broncos are in being a community partner of BSP.

Thaiday said: “Saving money in the bank is safe as it limits the temptation to spend unnecessarily, and saving what you have a little at a time and is beneficial for the future when wanting to purchase something important like a computer.”

BSP Area Manager for NCD, Dennis Lamus said is a privilege to work with a professional rugby league team whose core values are similar in terms of Community Commitment focusing on key areas like education.

BSP believes that teaching financial literacy in schools helps to educate the future generation on how better to manage their finances.

Mr Lamus added: “It is better to expose young minds to real-life, financial dilemmas so they develop wise spending habits and realize savings goals.