Finalizing negotiations for trade office

He also praised the Government for hosting the inaugural PNG-Asia Investment forum in Hong Kong and opening of a trade mission in Shenzhen, in the Republic of China.

A team will visit Shenzhen in the coming weeks to finalize negotiations on the office space for the trade mission and to cost out the whole setup and operation.

The position of the trade commissioner will be advertised as soon as possible.

“If all arrangements go well, we will invite Prime Minister Marape to open our new trade mission in Shenzhen during his one-week State visit to China in October,” said Minister Maru.

Meanwhile, Minister Maru whilst in Shenzhen visited the Shenzhen Energy Group, Huawei, Qianhai Economic Zone, and the China Construction Science and Industry Corporation Limited. He also met with the Deputy Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Yu Xinguo.