Final Tributes Made for Late Sir. Ronald ToVue

Late Sir Ronald ToVue passed away at the age of 88 in Port Moresby, on the 25th of December 2021 after battling a long illness.

The former premier of East New Britain was well known in his home province as a prominent leader and respected Senior Statesman in the country.

His eulogy was delivered by nephew, Hosea Turbarat who made mention of it being written down by Sir Ronald himself.

Born on the 17th of February 1933 in Rabaul District, Sir Ronald was the fifth of nine children. His Early days were centered on education and religion, both being his principles in life.

“He encouraged children to achieve good education to be good leaders, ” said Mr. Turbarat.

Sir Ronald held many job titles, including being an educator and district commissioner. His immense contribution in his society, was acknowledged by the Queen of England and awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE).

Also paying tribute today was member for Rabaul District Dr. Alan Marat, who shared his perspective on the life of Late Sir Ronald ToVue.

“He taught and worked to learn, and not to earn.

“His purposes and leadership were outstanding, because he actually lived those purposes out,” added Dr. Marat.

Late Sir Ronald ToVue leaves behind a prevailing legacy for his people and is survived by his wife, Lady Suluet Tingvil, his 3 children and 8 grandchildren.