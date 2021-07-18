Final Report On Christianity Status Endorsed

The decision was unanimously reached by Commissioners of the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission in their second quarter meeting on Thursday 15 July 2021.

The report, in two volumes, will be presented to the Government this month at the earliest for tabling in the August sitting of Parliament.

In response to a misreporting in the press, CLRC Secretary Dr. Mange Matui said, “As part of the CLRC legal process, no report gets submitted to the government without being approved first by the CLRC Commissioners.

Dr Matui added that the report and the Inquiry itself including the nationwide consultation were completed in a record time of six-weeks despite limited funding and Covid-19 challenges.

When commending Secretary Dr Matui and his team of Commissioners for this achievement, Member for Wewak and CLRC Chairman Kevin Isifu said, “When the bureaucratic appointments are made on merit, you will see the results by the State Institutions.”