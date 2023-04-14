The final farewell

The gospel praises sang in the beautiful Kuanua language at the Raluana United church pulled at the heartstrings of dignitaries, families and community as they reminisced on the great man's life and legacy before the casket is transported to Tokua airport back to Port Moresby to be laid to rest at the Independence Hil.

The call to worship was officiated by Reverend August Waninara. A moving eulogy was presented by family representative Jack Namaliu followed by tributes from Church Elder of RUC Allan Pidick, senior Statesman Leo Dion, Raluana LLG President Tiolam Wawaga and Member for Kokopo Ereman Tobaining Jnr.

The funeral service concluded with final farewells from the people of Sir Rabbie Langanai Namaliu's hometown.