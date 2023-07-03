A final accolade for Sir Kostas

Representing the length and breadth of Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Marape offered final respects and condolences to the family and friends of Late Sir Kostas Constantinou, who called PNG home.

During his funeral service at the Twelve Apostles Catholic Church in Brisbane last Friday, June 30, 2023 PM Marape delivered a heartfelt eulogy, reflecting the sentiments shared by the nation.

He described Sir Kostas as a humble and well-respected man who believed in greater things for PNG, his business, and family.

He further described him as a man larger than life and a giant; the people of Papua New Guinea, especially the business community, will greatly miss his presence.

The Prime Minister encouraged Sir Kostas’ children, family, and business associates to carry on the wonderful work and deeds he had done for the country.