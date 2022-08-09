Fighting continues at Lae’s Backroad

The clash started two weeks ago between Kabwum settlers and Sepiks over an argument that residents at the ESS gate to the church bus stop, near the mini dump, did not vote for the candidate who lives in that area.

An argument at a roadside market soon escalated into a confrontation involving stones, knives and bows and arrows.

Residents advised this newsroom that guns were used yesterday and this morning again, when police arrived on scene, where a shootout ensued.

“We are terrified and haven’t stepped out of the house since 6am, after five houses belonging to the Sepiks were burnt down near Mambu,” a resident said.

“We are not able to go to work while our children couldn’t go to school as well.

“Two police vehicles were here in the morning but they just left and fighting is about to start again.

“This has been a pattern; fighting stops when police are on scene, then resumes when they are gone.

“Something needs to be done to put a complete stop to this.”

Both groups have reported casualties and damaged properties since the end of July while police are yet to release a formal report.

Schools, offices and health centres near the area have been affected.