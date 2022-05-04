Fight Disturbs Residents

According to police, the fight was between two groups of youth and men all residing at New Town.

Police said the fight started yesterday afternoon and although it stopped shortly after, it was restarted this morning. Both groups were armed with weapons.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said police have stopped the fighting, and leaders of the two parties have been instructed to make themselves available at the police station to resolve the issue once and for all.

PPC Rubiang said one group consists of mostly youth who are children of public servants residing at New Town. The PPC has called on parents of these young men to take responsibility in disciplining them. The other group is made up of men, who live in a camp in the suburb.

PPC Rubiang reminded the two conflicting groups to consider other New Town residents, and show some respect.