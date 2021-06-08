Fight Breaks Out in Kimbe

According to Ward one councilor and deputy Town Mayor, Korak Mekori, a disagreement had occurred between youths from both wards a couple of weeks ago, resulting in the death of a young man from zone one, allegedly at the hands of youths from zone 8.

Mekori said, “Youths from Gigo then burned down 10 houses from zone 8. Three houses were saved by residents. After that, youths from section 21, 27 and works compound also joined in the fight, taking sides with those from zone 8 to fight against those in zone 1. They went as far as to attack the family members of youths from Gigo on their way to town, the market and school. Youths from section 10 got involved and the fight got bigger.”

“As a ward member, I appeal to the authorities, especially the provincial government to step in to assist my community in Wards 1, 2, and Kimbe Urban as a whole, to ease tensions and to bring the police. If Police numbers in Kimbe are not enough, bring outside reinforcements if needed. (They used) guns and other offensive weapons. So before a lot more people get hurt, the provincial government must step in and try to resolves this.

“I tried to talk to the youths from both zones as ward member for ward 1, but it wasn’t enough to stop the fighting. I think it is best that ward members for wards 2 to 7 also get involved, and even ward members from Talasea District, because youths from zone 1 in my ward also cut a young man from Kulungi last week, so now youths from there are involved in the fight as well.

“Because of this latest incident, I have now been given 3 days to surrender those responsible for cutting the Kulungi man, including k5000 in compensation. I cannot do much at this time, so I’m asking the intervention of the provincial government and the police to handle this situation.

“I have spoken with the Provincial Police Commander and the regional members and they are meeting with the peace and Good Order Committee to see what needs to be done, if there needs to be a State of Emergency put in place, and to put together enough funds contain this fight,” Mekori said.

Regional MP, Sasindran Muthivel has also echoed these calls, appealing to the Police Minister to talk with the police commissioner to send Mobile Squad from Rabaul or Alotau.

“We are really struggling to contain this. More properties being damaged and they are attacking all vehicles passing through, I would appreciate your help, we will accommodate and provide food for the police troops coming from Rabaul,” said Muthuvel.