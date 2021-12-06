FFI CEO visits PNG

She had a brief meeting with Prime Minister, James Marape last Friday before flying off to Kimbe. She added that PNG has “the potential of becoming a huge producer of green products for the world” with 19 gigawatts of power estimated out of the geothermal projects.

She appraised the geothermal sites of West New Britain as being “one of the top three areas in the world” for Fortescue projects.

The CEO said they have indicated there is about 15 gigawatts of hydropower that is in the Master Development Agreement that they could access. However, she said there is approximately 4.3 gigawatts of geothermal identified at this stage.

She said there might be more that will bring the total to about 19 gigawatts, which the study team has already identified. If all these projects are developed, they can make over 10 million tonnes per year of green hydrogen, or about 13 million tonnes of green ammonia, or a combination of both.

Ms Suttleworth said they have made a commitment globally to make 15 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year, much of that will come from Australia, but over 2 million tonnes of this will come from PNG.

Photo credit: PM’s Media Unit