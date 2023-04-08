Festival preserving Samarai Murua Culture

The event was attended by the local MP and Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture Isi Henry Leonard and NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda.

During the launch, Kilanda expressed his belief that the festival is a unique and important occasion for preserving and safeguarding PNG's culture. He stressed the importance of cultural shows and festivals in showcasing and celebrating the diverse cultures of Papua New Guinea, noting that live performances are a crucial aspect of cultural preservation.

Kilanda also expressed the NCC's need for support from provincial governments and district leaders in hosting more cultural shows and festivals.

He urged all 22 provincial governments and District Development Authorities to come and partner with NCC to host all the provincial cultural shows, and for District Administrations and leaders to host a district cultural show just like what Samarai Murua DDA is doing.

However, Kilanda expressed concern about the NCC's limited resources, stating that the organization is a small agency handling a vast array of cultural traditions. He pledged K10,000 on behalf of the NCC to show support for the Samarai Murua Music, Dance and Song Festival.

In his keynote address, Minister Leonard emphasized the importance of music, song, and dance in expressing culture and identity, which is a universal concept that should be promoted and fused together.

Minister Leonard also announced plans to host the festival in his district later in the month, stating that through the festival, they can unite people, bring them together to express themselves, and celebrate while appreciating each other. The festival is expected to promote tourism and recognize cultural identity.