Femili PNG is a Papua New Guinean NGO that provides services to survivors of family and sexual violence. Through its case management centres in Lae and Port Moresby, Femili PNG supports survivors to access vital services such as medical assistance, safe accommodation and law and justice interventions.

In becoming Femili PNG’s inaugural patron, Kali lends a strong voice to calls to end gender-based violence. Kali has long been a champion for gender equity and social inclusion in PNG.

Professor Stephen Howes, Chair of Femili PNG, described Kali’s work as “inspirational and closely aligned with our vision, mission and values”.

“It is a pleasure and an honour to be the first patron of Femili PNG,” said Kali, “I truly admire Femili PNG’s tireless work in combatting family and sexual violence, supporting survivors and changing attitudes. We have seen the recent public outcry in PNG, and I want to add my voice to the campaign to end violence against women in PNG.”

In PNG, 63 percent of married women have experienced violence from their spouses and 28 percent have experienced sexual violence. Of these survivors, only 35 percent sought help.

Femili PNG is valued for its case management, helping to connect survivors to services and advocating for their safety.