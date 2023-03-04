Female students empowered

As part of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, the students visited Ok Tedi Mining Ltd's (OTML) Dr. Jacob Weiss Training Centre on February 15.

The visit was organised by the Ok Tedi Women's Network and OTML's Organisational Training and Development Department.

Students from grades 8 to 12 were given a tour of the training centre and provided information about the different trades training available, the requirements for the OTML apprenticeship training program, and the courses needed to stream into apprentice careers.

They also had the opportunity to meet and talk to some of the company's apprentices and learn about other OTML training programs, such as the Graduate Development Scheme and the Preferred Area Development training programs.

Beverly Pasen, Chairperson of OWN, stated that her association has always observed the International Day for Women and Girls in Science annually with various activities.

This year, they thought it would be more enlightening for the students to visit an operational area and see first-hand what women in science fields do.

The OWN is looking forward to conducting more programs like this in the future to help young women choose a career in the field of science and grow the pipeline of females who may one day work with OTML or other organisations within PNG and abroad.

Ok Tedi is an equal opportunity employer that believes a gender-diverse workforce encourages optimum performance and best results for its business.