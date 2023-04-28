Female officer promoted

The promotion was done by Police Commissioner, David Manning.

Mt Hagen Station Commander? Inspector Maureen Undaba was elevated to the rank of Senior Inspector.

The other six officers from around the country arrived in Port Moresby yesterday to receive their promotion; these are NCD Metropolitan Commander Chief Inspector Silva Sika to Superintendent, Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander

Superintendent John Sagom to Chief Superintendent, and thirdly Simbu Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Epenes Nili to Superintendent.

The rest were, North Fly acting Provincial Police Commander Senior Inspector Oena Afeke to Chief Inspector and confirmed as PPC North Fly, Porgera Police Station Commander Senior Inspector Martin Kelei to Chief Inspector and Rural Commander Eastern Highlands Province Inspector Benae Neneo to Senior Inspector.

Commissioner Manning commended the executive management for making collective and deliberate attempt in the recent promotion to ensure that the right people were placed in the right positions.

“We have seen the potential that you have and this is just a push along to make sure to keep you all focused, keep you all motivated...Promotions are one thing, qualifying courses will come,” he stated.

Manning stated that the decision was made according to their performance and commitment to deliver on expectations as well as providing the leadership to attempt to fill the critical gaps that has crept into the Constabulary over the years.

Deputy Commissioner and Chief of Operations Philip Mitna said the elevation comes with more responsibility and expectations from the executive management for them to deliver.

He told the officers to provide the leadership and support to their subordinates and deliver the policing services at the district and provincial level.