Female hostage released

One female hostage has been released by the armed criminals in Mt Bosavi, Southern Highlands Province.

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Chief of Operation Dr Philip Mitna confirmed the Papua New Guinean female was released to police on Wednesday afternoon.

She (name withheld) is now with police whilst negotiation is ongoing to secure the release of the other four.

Police Commissioner David Manning reiterated that police are authorised to use full force of the law to secure the people being held, and to immobilise and apprehend the criminals.

“However, we are offering the abductors a way out. They can release their captives and they will be treated fairly through the criminal justice system, but failure to comply and resisting arrest could cost these criminals their lives,” Manning said.

“Further information will be released by the RPNGC as and when further details can be made available by Deputy Commissioner Mitna as the Chief of Police Operations.”